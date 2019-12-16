LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Disappointing news came Monday for concert-goers as Chance the Rapper canceled his entire 2020 Big Tour.
The artist took to Instagram to let fans know the scheduled "The Big Tour" concerts for his most recent album "The Big Day" will not happen. The tour was scheduled for fall 2020 after being pushed back but has now been cancelled entirely.
The rapper's Instagram post did not provide exact reasons as to why the tour was canceled but said the time would be used making music, creating a better show and spending time with family.
Chance the Rapper was scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in February. Yum! Center officials said everyone who purchased tickets will receive a refund.
