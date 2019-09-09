LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of Chance the Rapper will have to wait a bit longer to see him perform in Louisville.
The Grammy award winner posted a message today saying he's putting his family first.
He said just two weeks after his wife gave birth to their daughter, he went back on tour, missing some important milestones in their lives.
I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI BEACH POP FEST”! ❤️
Now, he said he wants to be there for his family as much as he can.
Chance was scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Oct. 18.
That show has now been moved to Saturday, Feb. 1.
