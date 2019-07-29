LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grammy Award-winner Chance the Rapper is coming to Louisville.
On Monday afternoon, officials with the KFC Yum! Center announced that the rap star will be performing at the venue on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
The show is part of his "The Big Day" tour, which supports recently released debut album, also titled "The Big Day."
Tickets prices for the show are $129.50, $99.50, $79.50 and $59.50. Pre-sale tickets are currently available, and tickets to the general public are available starting Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the KFC Yum! Center box office and on ticketmaster.com.
