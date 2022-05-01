LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Sunday, new policies are in place for those that sit out recycling in Louisville.
Starting May 1, crews will no longer do this. Recyclables must be inside a Metro-issued recycling cart or a 30-40 gallon store-bought container with two handles and lid, marked RECYCLING. pic.twitter.com/UXAxvt8EO9— Metro Public Works (@LouPubWorks) May 1, 2022
City crews will no longer pick up recycling from open-top 18-gallon bins. Only recycling placed in a Metro-issued recycling cart with a blue or orange lid will be collected now.
Crews will also collect recycling from a 30-to 40 gallon store bought container. Those containers must have two handles and a lid that says "Recycling."
Metro Public Works said residents can keep the old bins.
