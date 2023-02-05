LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The longest-running film festival in Louisville is back and is focused on building bridges in the community.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Louisville Jewish Film Festival kicked off Saturday with a sold out crowd for its opening film, "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song." On Sunday, "Repairing the World: Tree of Life" was held at Adath Jeshurun.
Marsha Bornstein, who worked at the Jewish Community Center for 37 years, was the organizer of the festival for 18 years. After retiring last year, she returned as an audience member on Sunday.
Bornstein had been responsible for theater and other arts groups when she was asked to take on the film festival. It grew from four films to what it is today, which now features 16 top-rated films.
"When I took this job, it had been in existence for four years," Bornstein said. "When I started we did five films, and I loved it. I started off not knowing anything about it, the person who had preceded me left town so I had to just figure it out. But each year, I worked on getting a strong committee."
As the committee strengthened, the festival added more films, special programming and speakers.
"It's always been our belief that this festival builds bridges, changes minds and perspectives, and is an important part of the entire community, not just the Jewish community," Bornstein said. "And that's taken a very long time, and we're still working at it."
Cantor David Lipp, a member of the festival's committee, said films reach people, both Jewish and gentile, who wouldn't otherwise connect with messages.
"I think that film, because of its unique ability to tell a story in a way that connects with people, everybody can associate themselves with a film," Lipp said. "It allows some people who may not be moved by a synagogue service or synagogue study or a particular lecture."
This year, there are seven special event programs featuring live music, directors and guest speakers.
While the festival had to be held virtually last year, attendees are glad it's offered in-person this year. The films offer a variety of genres like documentaries, entertainment, drama and more.
"Many of the films deal with common values, each film has some Jewish content, but in order for us to learn from each other and to achieve tolerance and understanding, you have to involve yourself," Bornstein said. "Film is very powerful."
Due to a recent surge of anti-Jewish vitriol from prominent figures, Lipp believes there is a growing need for a universal partnership for ending anti-Semitic ideology. Jewish institutions have increased security to protect against attacks such as the one in which a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.
FBI hate crime statistics show between 2020 and 2021, there were more than 20 instances of religion-targeted hate crimes in Kentucky, 10 of which were anti-Jewish.
"Unfortunately, I think there will always be people who don't like Jewish people, who see us as foreign, who see us as going against their interest as Americans or as Christians," Lipp said. "The Jewish institutions have to have guards. We have a security guard today, I think it's obscene that we should have to do that."
The festival's goal is to open minds, inspire, entertain and build bridges, according to festival organizers. The films were produced in numerous countries including Israel, Canada, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany.
|Date
|Time
|Film
|Location
|Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|The Therapy
|Virtual
|Feb. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen
|Trager Family JCC
|Feb. 12
|1 p.m.
|The Last Chapter of A.B. Yehoshua
|Virtual
|Feb. 13
|7 p.m.
|Levys of Monticello
|Virtual
|Feb. 16
|7 p.m.
|La Haine
|Baxter Theater
|Feb. 19
|4 p.m.
|Farewell Mr. Haffmann
|Speed Art Museum
Four venues will play host to the festival, including the Trager Family JCC, Adath Jeshurun, Baxter Theater and Speed Cinema.
The Speed Art Museum will host the film festival's final showing, "Farewell Mr. Haffmann" at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Tickets are $12 per person, or $99 for a full virtual festival pass. To purchase tickets, click here.
To learn more about the festival, click here.
