LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attendance at the Kentucky State Fair was down this year over last year.
Officials say 589,170 people attended this year's fair during its 11-day run in late August. That's down about 25,000 people from 2018.
Officials attribute the lower attendance to several extremely hot and humid days. And reports of gunfire and panic on the Midway on Aug. 17 just before the fair was closing may have also played a part in keeping people away.
The fair implemented a new policy requiring anyone 18 or younger to be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old after 6 p.m., which could have been another reason for the attendance drop. Everyone entering the gates after 6 p.m. had to provide identification.
On Aug. 23, Kentucky State Police arrested a 15-year-old boy they say fired one gunshot. He has been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Jalen Hume and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order. A 16-year-old is also charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.
