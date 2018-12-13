LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Two people are facing charges after police say cocaine was found at a day care in Lexington.
According to a report from WKYT, police say an employee at the day care found a plastic bag with three grams of cocaine, inside a can of powder baby formula.
Lemon Allen and Jamarra Burnside are charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents reviewed by WKYT, the two dropped off their nine-month-old son at day care with a diaper bag, back in June. The bag contained the can of formula.
Burnside told police she had taken the formula home with her the previous night.
Police say they also found marijuana inside a baby bottle in Allen's car. Allen claimed his son never used the bottle, and he bought it specifically to hold the drug.
Police say they also found two more baby bottles inside Burnside's apartment that contained .38-caliber bullets and a drug they suspect was "serenity," which is a synthetic marijuana.
Burnside says the bullets and drugs belonged to Allen.
Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.