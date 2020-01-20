LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two people were arrested Sunday morning after a police chase ended in a crash that closed the ramp from Eastern Parkway to Interstate 65 South.
The chase began when Kentucky State Troopers spotted a black Dodge Charger traveling at high speeds on I-71S in Oldham County. When troopers attempted to pull the car over, the car refused to stop. Court documents indicate the Charger accelerated to 125 mph at one point during the pursuit.
The Charger crashed after hitting a curb on the I-65S on-ramp at Eastern Parkway.
Police say the driver -- 26-year-old Ashlee Barcello-Frytek -- and her passenger -- 18-year-old Tyler Striggles -- jumped from the car through the sun roof and took off on foot. They were both caught following a short chase and booked into Metro Corrections after being medically cleared at University Hospital.
After searching the car, police say they found a small bag of marijuana in the glove box, as well as "numerous items that appear to be stolen from numerous victims from numerous states," including credit cards, gift cards and a social security card. In the trunk, police found several "colored long hair wigs."
Court documents indicate Barcello-Frytek is a fugitive, wanted in several states for breaking and entering, auto theft, and identity theft. She is now facing several charges in Kentucky, including fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and possession of marijuana. Police say the car she was driving was a Hertz rental vehicle that may have been stolen.
Striggles is charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
No officers were injured during the chase.
