LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Elizabethtown men have been arrested and charged with murder after admitting to setting up a drug deal with the intent to rob a man found dead in the parking lot of a Radcliff apartment complex last week.
Police say Lashard Harrison, 25, of Vine Grove, was found dead next to a car in the parking lot of the Pin Oak Apartments on Pin Oak Court Wednesday morning.
Capt. Willie Wells, with the Radcliff Police Department, confirmed to WDRB Saturday afternoon that 20-year-old Tyler Lawrence had been arrested and charged with Harrison's murder, as well as robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
According to an arrest report, Lawrence told police that he, and others, had set up a drug deal with Harrison for pills, where they robbed and shot him. Lawrence also admitted to police that he fired his handgun at Harrison before concealing it inside his home and putting the gun's ammunition in a trash can.
Two additional suspects were arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder and robbery. According to arrest reports, 22-year-old Elijah Barnett and 27-year-old Donyale Jones were co-conspirators to Harrison's murder.
Both admitted to helping set up the drug deal with Harrison with the intention of robbing him. The report says as Harrison turned to leave, Barnett and Jones shot him multiple times, causing his death, before taking money from him and fleeing the scene in Jones' vehicle.
Neighbors told WDRB they heard gunfire around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and that Harrison was often seen at the apartments with a woman and a young child. Though his relationship with the two is not clear, neighbors said there were signs of trouble as they would hear them have loud arguments that had brought police there before.
Wells tells WDRB additional arrests could be made as the investigation continues.
All three suspects are being held at the Hardin County Detention Center, Lawrence on a $500,000 cash bond, and are expected to appear in court next week.
