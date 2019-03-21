LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges have been dismissed against the former second-in-command of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
John Cottrell was re-indicted in November, but now a judge has signed an order dismissing the charges, which include abuse of public trust and official misconduct.
Investigators say Cottrell allegedly forged a deputy identification badge for his girlfriend in June 2014. He has maintained his innocence.
Cottrell was the chief deputy at the sheriff's office before he was fired in 2016 for being "absent without leave" according to his termination letter.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.