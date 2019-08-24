CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Pleasant Ridge Elementary teachers' simple gesture to get with the times and paint their new mascot has turned into much more, sparking positivity throughout the school.
Students most likely weren't thinking about school when they left for summer break. However, the empty hallways of the elementary school are what some teachers had in mind.
"Our principal actually gave us the okay to paint really almost anything we wanted in school," says Nashiea Edmiston, First Grade Teacher.
The work was supposed to start and end in the cafeteria. "I was really going to do the mural in the cafeteria because that was a big monster to get on the lift and spend two weeks on it," Edmiston said.
She painted over the old buccaneer mascot. "He looked a little scary," says Laila Steele, second grade student.
"It didn't quite match the Charlestown pride that we are so proud of," Edmiston said.
Edmiston painted a new mural. "The Charlestown pirate is really something that is in every school," Edmiston said. "It's everywhere in Charlestown. It's very iconic. So, to not have that at the primary school was kind of a big deal."
"Now, it looks awesome. Yay!" says Eva Thompson, second grader.
This spurred more paintings around the school. "They look pretty, beautiful," Steele said.
Educators like Kate Maymon aren't from the art department. She's doing the work freehand.
"I think that's what made the project more fun was to do whatever you felt you were able to and to just be able to, put it out there for the kids. Something about knowing who it's for creates this positivity and creativity overall with all the teachers," Edmiston said.
They have many more projects planned throughout the year. Ideas include a giant pirate ship and selfie walls.
"They were so uplifted, and that was the key to show that we care about you. We spent some of our time this summer to do this for you guys really, so that when you come back, you realize that even though you're gone during the summer, we're still thinking about you year-round because you're number one. You're so important to everyone," Edmison said.
Copyright 2019. WDRB News. All rights reserved.