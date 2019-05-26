CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- School's almost out for lots of students in our area, but one Charlestown High School teacher has found a way to keep kids' attention until the final bell.
Every day for the last 10 days of school, choral teacher Nate Hayden dresses up as something different and more outrageous than the day before.
It's part of "Hayden's Countdown," something he started about eight years ago. In addition to surprising students and staff, he also posts his creations online. From hula dancer to an inflatable hippo, it's a way to keep everyone engaged as summer approaches.
"Friends of friends that I don't even know who they are, and they're just tagging you. Thanks for making me smile or making me laugh. And that's really it. Get the kids here, get them into school the last 10 days. Because they're done. And we're all done. We're all just trying to get to the finish line," said Hayden.
School's out for Charlestown on Wednesday May 29, which means you still have some time to catch his costumes. If you'd like to follow along with Hayden's Countdown, he posts every costume on Facebook. Just search for the hashtag #haydenscountdown2019.
