CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- When Parker Jones bought his Charlestown home last year, he didn't know a bunch of stuff in the garage was part of the deal.
Some of it's interesting, some of it's junk, and some of it remained hidden until Saturday.
"There's like everything you can imagine in there," he said. "This guy was into a lot of stuff."
Over the weekend, Charlestown held its town-wide yard sale. The Jones family clearly had some stuff to get off their hands.
"So all day Saturday, I was pulling stuff out of the garage, selling more stuff," Jones said.
That's when he saw what looked like a bomb back in a corner.
"I was kind of scared, because you never know," he said.
Parker sent a text to his wife Amanda.
"He sent me a picture, because I was inside with the baby, and was like, 'I think this a bomb,'" Amanda Jones said. "And I said, 'I think you're overreacting.' Because he does that sometimes."
Not this time, though. He called Charlestown Police out to his Main Street home, and they weren't sure either. Minutes later, the street was shut down, and experts from Indiana State Police were called in.
It turns out the device was a military training bomb used by the Navy and Air Force — a BDU-33, to be exact. It's dropped from a plane for practice and doesn't have an explosive charge.
After three hours Saturday, the all clear was given. It allowed Jones to breath a sigh of relief, even though the last half of his yard sale was a bust.
"I tried to sell stuff to police, but they didn't want anything," Jones said.
Jones thinks the previous homeowner could have been a veteran. The practice bomb is now likely going to be given back to the military.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.