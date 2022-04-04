LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Major League Baseball players instructed young athletes Monday in Charlestown.
The City of Charlestown partnered with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association to host a free youth clinic at Charlestown Little League.
Around half a dozen former MLB players instructed more than 225 children, teaching fundamentals and baseball-and softball-specific skills.
Willie Lozado, who played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 1984, taught players about the infield. Lozado, who has lived in southern Indiana for the past few decades, played shortstop, second base and third base at the professional level.
"A camp is not going to make them Major League Baseball players, but it can give them the basic fundamentals moving forward," Lozado said.
Walt Terrell, a Jeffersonville native who pitched 11 seasons in the MLB, also shared instructional tips.
"This is cool personally for me because I just saw a former teammate that I haven't seen in 40 years: Walt Terrell," Lozado said. "When I ran into him, it was one of those things where we hadn't lost touch. We hadn't seen each other. It's that baseball camaraderie, that family, we're all about giving back to our communities."
It's the first time Charlestown has hosted former professional players for an instructional event.
"I love to see the kids so happy," said Carrie Prince, parks and recreation program coordinator for the City of Charlestown. "We were standing out in the middle of the field, and they were running and going everywhere. It was great trying not to get trampled by some kids super excited to be here."
Youth players left with autographs from the former pro players after the event that went from 5-8 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.