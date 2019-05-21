LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Charlestown, Indiana man was arrested early Tuesday after police say they found marijuana in his vehicle when he was pulled over for passing a school bus with its stop arm extended.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, a State Trooper from Jasper was driving through Charlestown when he saw a school bus stopped in the westbound lanes of SR 62. Police say students were boarding the bus with the stop arm extended, when a driver headed east failed to stop.
After stopping the vehicle driven by 28-year-old Michael Hughes of Charlestown, police say they smelled "the odor of burnt marijuana from within the vehicle." During a search of the vehicle, police say they found marijuana and paraphernalia. Hughes was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Last November, three siblings in Rochester, Indiana died after they were hit by a pickup truck that failed to stop for a school bus as students were crossing a highway to board it. Police say 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her twin 6-year-old brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, were killed. An 11-year-old boy was also seriously injured.
In April, police say Indiana school bus drivers across the state were asked to document every stop arm violation. On that day alone, police say drivers reported a total of 2,530 violations.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.