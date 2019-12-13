LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown officials are set to conduct a vote recount Saturday to determine the winner of the November 2019 mayoral election. 

Incumbent Mayor Bob Hall filed a petition asking for the recount after losing by 30 votes to Democrat Treva Hodges. Hall claims mistakes were made while counting absentee ballots and that electronic voting systems malfunctioned. 

Hodges said she doesn't believe the outcome will change and is looking forward to potentially taking office on Jan. 1, 2020.

