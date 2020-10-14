JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced Wednesday a stretch of Charlestown Pike will receive some much needed renovations in the coming years.
The "Charlestown Pike Enhancement Project" will span over three miles of road and will cost $17 million. Moore said the hefty price tag will not be reflected in resident's taxes.
"We're going to build this road on TIF dollars from all of the new businesses that have come to the city," Moore said.
The project will widen Charlestown Pike and add turn lanes, sidewalks, curbs and gutters along the road between State Route 62 and Salem-Noble Road.
Beginning in early 2021, the city will hold public meetings to get input from Charlestown Pike residents to incorporate their needs into the design of the project.
Rick Wiehebrink, who has lived in a development off Charlestown Pike for 17 years, said the project is a good start, but there is more that needs to be done in the area.
"They have to widen Charlestown Pike. They need to widen Shungate Road, put in more stop signs and slow the traffic down a little bit," Wiehebrink said. "It's real dangerous, and the road's collapsing on some sides."
Wiehebrink said the roads are suffering because there is more traffic due to more homes being built in the area.
Moore said 1,444 new homes have been built off Charlestown Road in the past nine years, more than doubling traffic. Construction on the Holman's Lane project is nearly two years behind schedule, but Moore said this new project should be completed in a timely manner.
"We learned a lesson," Moore said. "Sometimes, when a contractor is a low bidder doesn't necessarily mean it's the best bid to take."
Holman's Lane was at the mercy of 15 utility companies that needed to move for construction to be completed on time. Charlestown Pike only has five.
Land acquisition will begin in 2022, utilities should move in 2023, and construction will begin in 2024, according to the current timeline. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.
The project still needs to clear City Council and the Redevelopment Board, but Moore said he "anticipates unanimous support" from both groups.
