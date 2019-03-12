CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Three months ago Tuesday, the Charlestown Police Department lost one of its shining stars.
"It's like losing a family member," Charlestown Det. Jason Broady said.
Sgt. Ben Bertram was killed while trying to chase down a theft suspect. Although there was no trial, and the man who sent Bertram on the chase will spend decades in prison, life is rough, to say the least, for the people who loved Bertram the most.
"Coming into it from the get-go, he taught me a lot about being an officer," Charlestown Officer Brandon Lyons said. "But over the last three years, when I get to work alongside him and grow with him, he taught me a lot about being a person."
As weeks turn into months, and his service and the stories about him become memories, his brothers in uniform are starting up an event that will bring the community together every year in his honor.
It's called the Sgt. Bertram Memorial 5K-9. The K-9 portion is a nod to Bertram's love for dogs. Dogs and humans are both welcome.
"Whether it was his K-9 officer partner at work or the family dog, he just had a love for dogs," Broady said.
It was evident when everyone came together at Charlestown High School to say goodbye.
The high school will also mark the beginning and end of the race, set for April 20. Every dime raised through it will pay for Bertram's family to go to Washington, D.C., for national police week.
"I hope we get a lot of people who show up, get a great turn out, have a good event," Broady said.
To gign up for the Sgt. Bertram Memorial 5K-9, click here. Registration is $30 per adult runner, $5 per dog.
