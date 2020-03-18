CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- With at least one case of the coronavirus now confirmed in Clark County, Indiana, Charlestown's mayor called an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.
Mayor Treva Hodges issued an executive order Wednesday, closing city officer for in-person business.
The doors to City Hall were locked at noon and will remain that way to limit foot traffic inside and encourage people to practice social distancing. Hodges says those doors will remained locked until April 6. Still, that date could be changed based on the fluid situation with the coronavirus.
"This does not change the regular operations of the city," Mayor Hodges said. "Sanitation will continue to work, Parks Maintenance will continue to work, Waste Water will continue to work, we’ve just put shift protocols in place and sanitizing everything and everyone is checking their temperatures. Those folks will continue to come to work that can’t be done remotely.”
Mayor Hodge's executive order was only effective for seven days, but was extended due to a resolution passed Wednesday. In the emergency meeting, Hodges asked the council to adopt the emergency resolution, which would leave the order in effect until further notice.
"The resolution is open ended because frankly even health experts have no way to predict how long this will last. Once the emergency situation has been declared over then the council can adopt another resolution formally declaring that our local situation is also over and things will go back to business as usual," she said.
Hodges says because this was an emergency meeting, it did not require the regular 48-hour advance notice to the public. However, the council's attorney argued the meeting should not have happened, but after about 30 minutes of discussion, the resolution passed unanimously.
"We want to encourage the entire community to practice social distancing and stay home unless they have to get out," said Hodges.
One of the main purposes of the resolution is to ensure people who must stay home and can't do their jobs remotely, still continue to get paid.
"The difference is that now, with the passing of this and the approval by the council that reaffirms the executive order I made this morning, if those workers, those hourly workers, begin to exhibit signs of the virus, they don't feel the pressure to come to work," Hodges said. "We want them to stay home for the 14 days. It's completely unfair to add to the economic impact of this event by not paying them."
Those workers will receive the average of their weekly pay so far this year, if they're required to stay home. People who need to pay bills through City Hall can do that online or by leaving payments in a drop box located outside City Hall.
Hodges says she hopes people take this virus seriously.
"I think sometimes people don’t necessarily take it seriously until it hits home and we need folks in Charlestown to take it seriously as well. Preferably before any confirmation of any cases here in our town," she said.
Hodges says this executive order "shows that the executive leadership, the legislative leadership, and even the Clerk Treasure’s office, that all three of us are working together to say, 'Hey let’s contain this here as well.'"
Hodges says you can still call or email City Hall if you have questions or need information.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.