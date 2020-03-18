CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- With at least one case of the coronavirus now confirmed in Clark County, Indiana, Charlestown's mayor called an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to extend an executive order issued last week.
The doors to City Hall were locked at noon Wednesday, and will remain that way to limit foot traffic inside and encourage people to practice social distancing.
Mayor Treva Hodges had issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic that's now in all 50 states. She says the locked doors will not change the regular operations of the city, but people who can work from home are asked to do so, and there are shift protocols now in place for jobs that can't be done at home.
Mayor Hodge's executive order was only effective for seven days. On Wednesday she asked the council to adopt an emergency resolution, which would leave the order in effect until further notice. Hodges says because this was an emergency meeting, it did not require the regular 48-hour advance notice to the public.
However, the council's attorney argued the meeting should not have happened, but after about 30 minutes of discussion, the resolution passed unanimously.
Hodges says the main purpose of the resolution is to ensure people who must stay home, and can't do their jobs from home, still continue to get paid.
"The difference is that now, with the passing of this and the approval by the council that reaffirms the executive order I made this morning, if those workers, those hourly workers, begin to exhibit signs of the virus, they don't feel the pressure to come to work," Hodges said. "We want them to stay home for the 14 days. It's completely unfair to add to the economic impact of this event by not paying them."
Those workers will receive the average of their weekly pay so far this year, if they're required to stay home. People who need to pay bills through City Hall can do that online or by leaving payments in a drop box.
Hodges says you can still call or email City Hall if you have questions or need information. Just don't show up here in person.
