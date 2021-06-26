LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Charlestown's Founders Week Festival is back after pausing during the pandemic and is running through July 3.
A 5K Pirate Dash kicked off the week on Saturday, while a Prince and Princess Pageant will take place Sunday at the A&E Center.
On Monday, there will be a community blood drive and a "virtual walking history tour" will take place Tuesday at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, the city is hosting an ice cream social with gospel singing and on Thursday a trivia night will take place.
On Friday, city officials say the featured event of the week, a balloon glow and concert begins at 6 p.m.
To view the full list of events, click here.
