LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Powerball players are dreaming big.
The numbers have been drawn for Wednesday's huge $768 million jackpot.
Here are the lucky numbers: 16-20-37-44-62, and the Powerball: 12.
Although the prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remain a staggering one in 292.2 million.
The $768 million jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. history. That estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $465.5 million.
If you do win a big jackpot, lottery officials advise you to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact lottery headquarters.
Kentucky Lottery headquarters is located in downtown Louisville at 1011 West Main St. The toll-free number is 1-877-789-4532.
Hoosier Lottery headquarters is in downtown Indianapolis at 1302 North Meridian St. The toll-free number is 1-800-955-6886.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
