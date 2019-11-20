LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you get paid to be the life of the party, life's good.
"People will come up to me and say 'Tim what's your favorite restaurant?' Or 'Tim, what's your favorite cocktail?'"
Tim Laird practices what he preaches. His Lake Forest home is decked out with cheetah print carpet, a beautiful bar, jukebox, and arcade games, ready for that next big event.
Laird, Brown-Forman's Chief Entertaining Officer, will soon be able to see a lot more of his house. He announced he's hanging up his party hat.
"After 25 years, great years, with Brown-Forman," Laird said.
Retirement will never erase the impact his fun loving spirit, and passion for spirits and good food have made.
It's been felt across the country while giving party advice on TV, being in the presence of former Presidents, hanging out with athletes and famous broadcasters, and of course back at home under the Twin Spires.
Laird created a drink that's now synonymous with Derby weekend.
"Churchill came to us and said, we have the Mint Julep, the quintessential drink for the Kentucky Derby, but here we have this Oaks race, and we have nothing for that," Laird explained.
He got to work in what he likes to call his "libation lab" or kitchen.
"Back in 2006, the hottest drink out there was the Cosmopolitan, which it still is very popular today. So, I thought if I could come up with a drink with some of those ingredients, but make it very light, and make it very refreshing."
His creation became the now very recognizable Oaks Lilly.
"It's amazing how this drink is kind of rivaling the Mint Julep at this time," Laird said.
It's been a neat career for a good guy who has chosen to see the best in what can be a negative world.
"I look back, and I just smile," Laird said. "It was such a rewarding journey that I just loved."
During retirement, Laird still plans to appear on some cooking shows, and on WDRB in the Morning.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.