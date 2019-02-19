LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville chefs will compete in the national spotlight on the Food Network's 'Chopped' that airs on Feb. 19.
Chefs Peng Looi from August Moon and Dallas McGarity of The Fat Lamb and Portage House will compete against each other, as well as two other chefs in three different themed cooking challenges.
"The episode is called Chicken Challenge. Every basket has chicken in it obviously. Some of the stuff is pretty unique in the first basket. I won't go past the first one, but once you open that basket, you know, it's nuts.
The winner of the competition gets $10,000.
