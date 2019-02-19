CHOPPED - DALLAS MCGARITY AND PENG LOOI 2-19-19.jpg

Chefs Dallas McGarity and Peng Looi to appear on the Food Network's Chopped on Feb. 19, 2019. (Photos courtesy Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville chefs will compete in the national spotlight on the Food Network's 'Chopped' that airs on Feb. 19.  

Chefs Peng Looi from August Moon and Dallas McGarity of The Fat Lamb and Portage House will compete against each other, as well as two other chefs in three different themed cooking challenges.

"The episode is called Chicken Challenge. Every basket has chicken in it obviously. Some of the stuff is pretty unique in the first basket. I won't go past the first one, but once you open that basket, you know, it's nuts.

The winner of the competition gets $10,000.

