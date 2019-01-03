LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One northbound lane of I-65 remains closed in Bullitt County after a FedEx truck crashed and began leaking hydrochloric acid.
The crash happened just south of Shepherdsville near the 111 mile marker. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says both northbound and southbound lanes were shut down when the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Southbound lanes were reopened around 7:30 p.m. One northbound lane is open, but there's no word on when the others will follow.
Hazmat crews are on the scene cleaning up the spill.
KYTC said the truck has five totes with the chemical on board. Northbound drivers should detour at Exit 105.
