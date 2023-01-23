LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday, Jan. 29, Cherokee Park will be car free.
Walkers, runners and bikers can enjoy Cherokee Park without worrying about vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Car-free Cherokee happens on the last Sunday of the month.
People with mobility issues are encouraged to park near the Daniel Boone statue on Eastern Parkway or on Alexander Road. Park visitors should park only in the designated areas.
Cherokee Golf Course will remain open during Car-Free Cherokee, and golfers can access the clubhouse via Alexander Road.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.