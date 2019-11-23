LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walkers, bikers and runners rejoice!
Cherokee Park will be car free on from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday as the Olmsted Parks Conservancy closes its Scenic Loop for people wanting to walk, bike or run. Cars will not be allowed to drive in the area between those hours on the last Sunday of every month.
"Frederick Law Olmsted wanted these parks to be an escape from the city, so to keep cars out kind of allows for that relaxation a little bit," said Matt Spalding, with Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
Cherokee Golf Course will remain open during the monthly closures.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.