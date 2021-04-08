LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you drive through the Highlands, get ready for some detours. A section of a busy road will shut down next week, and stay closed for months, so crews can rehab a 120-year-old sewer line.
MSD crews will be working on a very large pipe under Cherokee Parkway. Starting April 12, drivers will be dealing with road closures on the access road near the roundabout down to Willow Drive. Cherokee will then close from Willow Avenue to Grinstead Drive. Drivers coming from Grinstead Drive can detour at Longest Avenue while schools are in session.
The recently repaved road won't be completely ripped up since crews will be going through manholes to complete the work underground. While the closures are inconvenient, MSD says the work will make the old brick pipe much stronger.
"We clean the pipe, get out all the debris, and then we spray this epoxy coating on the inside of that pipe," Sheryl Lauder, MSD Communications Program Manager said. "You'll still be able to see that it's made out of brick but it will be a nice thick coating that will let this pipe function well into the next century."
Residents who live nearby may have noticed MSD working in the same area in January. That work was to repair an issue with the pipe discovered during an inspection and this project will fix those issues for good.
The project is weather dependent, since the pipe also collects stormwater and workers can't be inside when it's raining.
MSD hopes to have everything wrapped up in a couple of months.
"Weather dependent early July, so hope for dry weather," Lauder said.
