LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood was looking extra colorful Saturday thanks to several artists and their talents.
The 51st annual Cherokee Triangle Art Fair is happening this weekend at Willow Park in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood. More than 200 artists took part in the fair, which is always the weekend before the Kentucky Derby.
In addition to the art, there is plenty of food and drinks, merchandise and arts for the kids. Organizers said the fair is a way to put money back into the neighborhood.
"We've provided significant monies to renovate it, to build restrooms, to update the facilities that our neighborhood can use," Tim Holz, co-chair of the art fair, said. "We think of this area as our town green so we try to invest back in that."
The art fair will also take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
