LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highlighting positivity in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
The Chestnut Tigers celebrated a great basketball season with a banquet Saturday afternoon.
They're also celebrating their first season as a team representing their neighborhood.
The team is made up of young men in the community, primarily teenagers, who come from single parent homes.
Playing with the team gives them the opportunity to learn life skills. Four coaches serve as role models and father figures to their players.
"We just want to set the tone for the kids, show them there is more than just basketball out here, you know, we want to help teach and guide them in life," coach KJ Abrams said.
At the banquet, the players were honored for their dedication and hard work. They finished the season 8-2 and learned plenty of life lessons along the way.
