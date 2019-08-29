LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Online pet retailer Chewy is taking a bigger bite out of the business. 

The company just announced its expanding in Louisville and adding 150 more jobs. 

The announcement comes less than a year after it opened its customer service center on Fern Valley Road and hired 300 people.

Now, Chewy has received preliminary approval from the state for $1 million in tax incentives as it plans to expand into office space on Bluegrass Parkway.

The company will invest $4.5 million for that expansion in addition to the $7.2 million already invested in Louisville.

The retailer offers everything from toys and treats, to pet medications.

