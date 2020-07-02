LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago-based consulting firm, Hillard Heintze, has been selected to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to a news release from Mayor Greg Fischer's office, Hillard Heintze's review will focus on training in use of force and bias-free policing, accountability, supervision, community engagement and more. The request for proposals (RFP) released in early June also required a department-wide review of search warrant practices, a key part of the March 13 police raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
"The review will also identify any obstacles in implementing changes to improve those areas," Fischer's office said in the news release.
There is no time frame for the work to be completed, according to the RFP.
In selecting Hillard Heintze to conduct the review of LMPD, Louisville officials cited the firm's high-profile consulting work on former President Barack Obama's "Task Force on 21st Century Policing: Transparency, Accountability, and Better Community Engagement" and a reform initiative from the Department of Justice.
"It is clear we need to reimagine what policing looks like, and that includes taking deep, hard looks to see what’s working well, and what we can be doing better,” Fischer said in the news release. "Our next permanent police chief will be responsible for ensuring that LMPD’s policies, procedures and structure align with the goals and values of our entire city, and this review will be a vital tool in ensuring a complete understanding of the department’s strengths and weaknesses."
When Fischer announced his intentions for a top-to-bottom departmental review, he said those conducting the review must do listening sessions with those who are "most aggrieved by public safety activity" and make recommendations.
"It’s absolutely essential that the residents of Louisville, the people of Louisville, feel ownership in this process and they’re part of the review as well," Fischer said June 3 during a virtual news conference.
Fischer fired former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on June 1, a month before the chief was set to retire, after learning that LMPD officers did not record body camera video of the fatal shooting of David McAtee in west Louisville.
City extends deadline for community survey regarding next LMPD chief
Louisville residents have more time to give input on what they'd like to see in the city's next chief of police.
Metro Government has extended the survey deadline to July 17. To take the survey, click here or call 502-528-3543 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Nearly 9,000 people have completed the online survey so far, according to Fischer's office. Metro Government will also hold "listening sessions" with focus groups throughout the community in the coming month, officials said.
The city is working with the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum in conducting the search.
