LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chick-fil-A will start testing out a new breakfast item next week.
The new chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with Mexican-style chorizo sausage, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and eggs.
Each order comes with four egg bites and are baked in-house each morning.
Chick-fil-A said it'll offer the menu item for a limited time in seven cities starting Monday. It isn't yet being offered right now in Kentucky or Indiana.
Customer feedback will determine if its added to menus nationwide.
