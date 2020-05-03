LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The victim of a Saturday night shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood has been identified as a Jefferson County Public Schools student.
Gregory James Jr., 18, was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South 38th Street, near W Kentucky Street, according to Christopher 2X, a community activist speaking on behalf of James' family. James was a senior at Doss High School, 2X said.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting and found a man who had been shot, according to a release from the department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made in James' death as of Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
