LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new sheriff in charge in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.
Sheriff Todd Pate was arrested Friday for his second DUI in less than five years. Police say his alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
The police report says he crashed into another vehicle, ran off the road and hit a utility pole. It also says he was seen hiding beer bottles in the woods after the crash.
The other driver is OK.
The Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department says Chief Deputy Bruce Anthony is in charge until the department can determine what will happen next.
