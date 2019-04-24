LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 500 people attended a fundraising breakfast for the Family and Children's Place Wednesday and listened to several speakers, including some who are survivors of child abuse, about the need to remain vigilant during Kentucky Derby season.
The Family and Children's Place knows the need for education and prevention is high, especially after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report showing Kentucky has the highest number of child abuse in the nation.
They say during this busy Derby season and anytime large crowds gather in the city parents need to be on high alert for child abuse, which includes human trafficking.
"Families, parents need to be aware of how dangerous it is right now and bring awareness to our city that we're going to protect you and to be careful and be aware of your surroundings, and also, as an adult, don't be afraid to say something when you feel something is off," said board member and child abuse survivor
The Family and Children's Place helps over 5,000 children every year.
LMPD says many of those children are abused by people they know and not strangers.
To prevent children from being abused, LMPD recommends parents keep an eye on their children's social media and phones as those have become easy tools to solicit children.
