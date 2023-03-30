LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The amount of child abuse victims in Kentuckiana continue to outpace the national average.
The Child Maltreatment 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Health shows the national child abuse rate is 8.1 per 1,000 children.
In Indiana, 13 out of every 1,000 kids experienced abuse. In Kentucky, 15 out of every 1,000 kids saw the same treatment.
Most abuse victims in Kentuckiana are less than a year old. Only five states reported abuse rates higher than Kentucky in 2021.
Kentucky's rates dropped for the third year in a row. However, doctors believe several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to impact reports of suspected child abuse.
"I don't think any of us fully understands what it is that is unique about Kentucky that causes us to struggle so much with child maltreatment," Dr. Melissa Currie, with Norton Children's, said. "We have a fairly high rate of child poverty in Kentucky. We have a lot of domestic violence in Kentucky. In fact we have the highest in the nation percentage of child referred to CPS in homes where domestic violence is an active issue."
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Doctors have these tips for everyone:
- If you know a parent who is stressed, offer to babysit.
- For parents, keep a list of friends and family members to call for support.
- Learn the 10-4 rule. Kids under 4 shouldn't have bruising on the torso, ears or neck.
In Kentucky, it's law to report reasonable suspicion of child abuse. The National Child Abuse hotline is 1-800-4-A-Child. It offers professional crisis counselors who can provide intervention and support resources.
Calls are confidential.
