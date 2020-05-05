LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little Star Wars fan got a big surprise on Star Wars Day.
Seth Walsh recently had a bone marrow transplant. Representatives of Norton Children's Hospital said Seth and his brothers love Star Wars. So the Bluegrass Garrison 501st Legion, a group of local Star Wars fans, created a special video for Seth to commemorate May 4. Members dressed up as Star Wars characters and sent Seth some encouraging messages.
Each one of them says, "Seth, the empire wants you to stay strong and keep fighting!"
Seth's parents say the video brought him to tears.
May 4 is referred to by fans of the franchise as "Star Wars Day," leading to the popular catchphrase, "May the Fourth be with you," a variation of "May the Force be with you," a common refrain in the movies.
