LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sheriff's office in Boone County, Indiana, has a new special deputy.
According to a report by Fox 59, the Boone County Sheriff's Office swore in and deputized Caleb Anderson as a special deputy on Monday. Caleb is a young boy battling an autoimmune disease, but his theme is "fight courageously," and the office says he shows courage and bravery every day.
Caleb says he wants to be a K-9 handler when he grows up, so K-9 deputies Clint Stewart and Deputy Taylor Nielsen were on-hand with their partners Makya and Arco to congratulate Caleb as he was sworn in.
The office even surprised Caleb with his own uniform and tactical boots to give him the look of a full K-9 deputy. The office says they learned to fight with everything they have when they face difficulties in their lives.
"A special thanks to Nelson and Company uniforms for their generous donation and to my BCSO admin staff for helping me coordinate something that this young man will never forget, nor will I," said Sheriff Mike Nielsen, in a statement. "Caleb's theme is 'Fight Courageously,' we can all learn from this. Prayers to Caleb and his family. We love you guys."
The sheriff's office also posted video of Caleb's swearing in ceremony:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.