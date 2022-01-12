LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a child died after being rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers were called just after 10 a.m. to Patton Court, off South 13th Street, in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.
The child was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, but the child died.
Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the case as a death investigation. The nature of the child's injuries has not been released. The child's age and gender have also not been provided.
An autopsy will be conducted.
