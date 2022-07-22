LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little boy died at Norton Children's Hospital Friday evening after he was found in a neighbor's pool, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with the department's Eighth Division responded on a missing child report just before 8 p.m. in the 17000 block of Ashburton Drive. That's in an neighborhood off South Beckley Station Road near Shelbyville Road and the Parklands of Floyds Fork.
Once on scene, police found the boy in a neighboring pool. Two officers jumped in to rescue him. The child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital, but later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but foul play is not suspected, Smiley said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.