LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky mom was arrested Thursday night after police say she left her 6-year-old was found wondering around by himself while she was out with her boyfriend at Cheddar's restaurant.
According to an arrest report, the incident began near an apartment in Orlando, Kentucky, in Rockcastle County, just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Deputies with the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Department were called to Castle Village Drive after a man said he saw a 6-year-old boy playing outside his apartment.
Deputies found the little boy, and he told them a woman in a nearby apartment was supposed to be watching him, but he was unable to get inside the apartment, so he was playing outside.
The woman inside the apartment told deputies the boy had been playing with her children earlier in the day, but she was not supposed to be responsible for watching him. In fact, she said the boy had previously spent the night at her house, without his parents telling her about it beforehand or asking if it would be okay.
Deputies eventually were able to call the boy's mother, 31-year-old Sasha McHone, who said she would drive home.
It took her almost an hour to get there, and she arrived at 10:15 p.m.
When asked about where she'd been, she allegedly told deputies she had met her boyfriend at the restaurant.
McHone said she never asked her neighbor personally whether she could watch her child. She simply sent the child to ask -- and he returned and said it would be okay.
McHone's neighbor said she never agreed to watch the boy.
McHone was arrested, and the boy's father took custody of him.
When deputies went inside McHone's home to get some clothes for the boy, they made an additional discovery. According to the arrest report, deputies found several small plastic bags containing "a white powdery residue" that McHone admitted was methamphetamine.
She also had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.
According to the arrest report, the meth and drug paraphernalia would have been in easy reach of the boy.
McHone was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She is currently being held in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.
