LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young girl believed to be in the sixth grade was hospitalized early Friday after she was hit by a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane.
It happened just before 7 a.m. That's when officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Breckenridge Lane and Hikes Lane, according to a news release.
Police say the girl was attempting to cross the road when she was hit.
She was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where she was undergoing surgery. No further details on her condition are available at this time.
The driver remained at the scene, and police say all involved parties have been accounted for. There were no other children in the area at the time, and no other injuries were reported.
