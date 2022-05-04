LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a child was found shot in the California neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Second Division officers responded on a report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. on 15th Street at St. Catherine Street.
Once police arrived, they found a boy, age unknown, who was shot. Police say he was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
