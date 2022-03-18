LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a St. Matthews apartment fire Friday evening that sent one person — a child — to the hospital.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the fire in the 800 block of Markham Lane. That's in an apartment complex just west of Baptist Health Louisville Hospital.
The initial report came in just after 6 p.m.
MetroSafe said a child was injured in the fire and is being transported to the hospital. The extent of the child's injuries is not known.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
