CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A child predator who used social media to find young victims in southern Indiana is headed to prison.
Christopher Broy was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Thursday. The 41-year-old took a plea deal in Harrison County in January and pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor. The judge ruled that he will have to serve all that time with no probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say Broy would go on Facebook and Snapchat to ask for sexual favors from middle and high school girls in Harrison, Scott and Floyd Counties. The victims were between the ages of 12 and 18.
Broy still faces other charges, including several felonies, in Scott and Floyd counties. Those could carry much harsher penalties.
Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk says his office had numerous allegations from different people, but chose to go after the two charges that would be the strongest. He says those incidents happened between May and June of 2016, with a 14-year-old girl.
Broy was arrested in August 2016 in Louisville, after he went on the run and taunted police on Facebook to come find him.
