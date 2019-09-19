LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with serious head injuries Thursday afternoon after police say he was hit by a school bus.
According to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson, the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at Girard Drive and Girard Court in a subdivision near the interchange between Westport Road and the Watterson Expressway.
Wilkerson said a 6-year-old boy got off the school bus before his scheduled stop. Police say it's not clear if he realized that he was at the wrong stop or not, but after getting off, he crossed the street. That's when, Wilkerson said, he was hit by the bus.
Police say he suffered serious head injuries but was awake and talking to officers when he was transported.
The boy is a student at Wilder Elementary School.
Police say there were other children on the bus at the time of the accident, and they were released to their parents.
This story will be updated.
