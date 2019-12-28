JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Many children are enjoying the toys they received this Christmas, and some took the steps to get their toys adopted.
More than 20 children showed up at Clark County's Circuit Court on Saturday with their parents for a symbolic oath, promising to take care of their toys the best they can.
They vowed to love their toys, take care of them and let their siblings play with them.
“My dad started the doll adoptions in the 80s with the cabbage patch craze, which was kind of fun. Then judge Carmichael — when she took the bench — she took it over,” Judge Brad Jacobs said. “After that, we expanded to G.I. Joes and whatever else and came up with his own certificates. So, I don’t know why or what popped into his head, but it was a great idea.”
Children came in with dolls and stuffed animals, something their parents did years ago. Jacobs called the event “full circle” for so many of the families and something passed from generation to generation.
After taking the oath, the children received a certificate of the toy adoption.
The judges took photos with the children and their toys, an event they often talk about throughout the year as they look forward to the next one.
“It’s really exciting. The kids are always smiling. The parents are smiling,” Jacobs said. “You walk out, and your face hurts, because you have been smiling and laughing for three hours. It’s great.”
This was the 13th official year for the event, but it's been happening in some shape or form in Clark County for the last 30 years.
