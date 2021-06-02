LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children as young as 6 months old can begin enrolling in a COVID-19 vaccine study in Louisville.
The Norton Children's Research Institute, which is affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, is participating in a clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine.
Kids from 6 months to 11 years old can participate.
In the randomized clinical trial, two children will be assigned to receive the vaccine for every one child who receives a placebo.
Dr. Gary Marshall, chief of pediatric diseases for the institute, said families whose children participate will know that they are making a difference.
"Well, for one thing, it's really being part of history," he said. "It's also making a contribution to the health of our community and the health of children around the world."
Researchers plan to enroll about 100 local volunteers for the trial.
Parents and caregivers can sign children up to be considered for the trial by clicking here.
