LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chinese artisans were hard at work at The Louisville Zoo on Thursday building 65 larger-than-life scenes out of 2,000 intricate lanterns.
It's all part of the Asian Lantern Festival that is scheduled to open at the Zoo on March 5.
According to a news release, the exhibit will consist of a 1.4-mile trail alongside a 130-foot-long dragon, a walk-through shark tunnel and a "fairy forest."
